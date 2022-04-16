We must discuss issues dividing Nigeria now – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said there is a need for frank discussions among Nigerians on issues that cause division.

Osinbajo believes this would find lasting solutions and also chart the way forward towards building a better and more united nation.

The VP stated this on Thursday during the public presentation of Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi’s memoir in Lagos.

On the significance of the book and the lessons, Osinbajo noted that citizens need to talk “more to ourselves not at ourselves”.

“We need frank discussions on the issues that divide us, we need openness about our fears and prejudices. Perhaps, that way we may gain each other’s confidence”, he said.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) described Ogunbiyi, who clocked 75, as a brilliant university teacher, newspaper executive, debonair, connoisseur of wine and collector of fine art.

In attendance were Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Ogun and Ekiti Governors, Dapo Abiodun and Kayode Fayemi, ex-Ogun and Osun Governors, Segun Osoba and Rauf Aregbesola.

Others were former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; Prof. Femi Osofisan, who reviewed the book.

