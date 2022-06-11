‘We lost the battle, not the war’ – Osinbajo defiant after APC Primaries

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday said he remains committed to the dream of a new Nigeria, despite losing the All Progressives Congress’ presidential ticket to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The VP made the remark while speaking in Abuja at the campaign office of the Progressive Project (TPP), a coalition of support groups that backed him for the presidency.

He also stated that he will support the winner and flagbearer of the APC for the 2023 presidential elections, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Osinbajo was received by a large crowd at the TPP Office in Abuja, a statement signed by presidential spokesperson Laolu Akande said.

In his address to the crowd of supporters, the Vice President described the clamour for a new Nigeria as a movement.

“This movement is a movement within a party also, we are not doing something that has not been heard of before,” he said. “What is new is that we have a firm belief that a new Nigeria is possible and it is possible through us who are here.

“We went to the convention, and the results showed us clearly that we lost, but it is only a battle, it is not the war. There are battles ahead, but we will win the war for a new Nigeria. I have no doubt in my mind that we will win that war for a new Nigeria.

“That is why our movement for a new Nigeria must remain strong and firm. And we will do everything to keep our movement strong and solid.”

According to the Vice President, despite the result of the APC Presidential Primary, “the dream of a new country remains alive and well… We will have at the back of our minds, that what you have started in the various movements, coming into one, is the seed that will birth a new nation. You and I know the time has come and we will devote everything to it.

“I am committed and will remain committed to that dream (of a new Nigeria), for as long as you are willing and recognize that we have not yet written the story of this country, we have not yet completed the story of this country. As a matter of fact, the story has just begun, this movement has just started.”

