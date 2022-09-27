We killed Igbo traders in Kano – ISWAP

The Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād has claimed responsibility for the killing of two businessmen in Kano State.

Gunmen on Saturday night killed the duo around Azubros Plaza, off France Road, Sabongari in Kano.

The deceased are Ifeanyi Elechukwu, aged 41, who was the target of the attack and his friend, Chibuille Emmanuel, 33, who was shot in the leg, but eventually died at a private clinic in the state capital.

Elechukwu, a battery dealer, was said to have been lured to his shop by one of the gunmen, who pretended to be a customer. He was shot at close range and killed while his friend was chased and also shot.

However, ISWAP in a statement said the attack was carried out by “soldiers of the caliphate”.

The terror group described Elechukwu as a Nigerian Army spy.

