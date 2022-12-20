We have no bomb factory – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Monday denied having a bomb factory in Ebonyi State or anywhere in Southeast.

The police said the recovered IEDs were capable of causing colossal damage when detonated.

In a statement by its spokesman Emma Powerful, IPOB denied the allegation.

“We want to make it categorically clear that IPOB is innocent of this accusation…,” the group said.

It added that its unit, the Eastern Security Unit (ESN), has no faction.

“For record purposes, ESN and IPOB do not have any faction. IPOB members are individual persons living in their houses while ESN operatives are in the bushes protecting our land from terrorist herdsmen,” the group said.

Security agencies have repeatedly accused IPOB of being behind the carnage in the Southeast.

But the group maintains that its secessionist mission is non-violent.