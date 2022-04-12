We have destroyed Russian weapons depot – Ukraine claims

Ukraine has claimed to have destroyed a Russian weapons’ depot in Novoaidar, Luhansk region.

Serhii Haidai, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, made the claim in a post shared on Facebook on Monday.

Images and video that appear to show the aftermath of the attack were also shared on social media.

Haidai said that Ukrainian forces had destroyed a Russian “ammunition warehouse” near a Russian settlement in Luhansk.

However, in a video shared by Russian State media, RIA Novosti, Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) People’s Militia officer Roman Ivanov, said the Ukrainian strikes on Novoaidar destroyed “more than 20 homes, along with a warehouse filled with chemical fertilizers.”

But Haidai denied Russian claims that Ukrainians targeted residential buildings.

