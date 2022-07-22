We hand you over to Igbo deities for prosecution – Ohanaeze to Uzodimma

The South-East socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has described as a sacrilege, an attempt by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State to cover up the killing of 14 wedding guests in the Otulu area of the state on Sunday by operatives of the state-owned Security Network codenamed Ebubeagu.

Condemning the killing of the 14 young men in strongest terms, the group said that everyone who was involved in any attempt to cover up the crime would never escape the laws of natural justice and God’s retribution.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo in a statement by its Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, called for an immediate disbandment of Ebubeagu security outfit and demanded that the federal government of Nigeria should lead a forensic investigation into the matter to bring the perpetrators to face the full wrath of the law.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has condemned in strong words, the killing of wedding guests from the Otulu community in Oru East of Imo state, and the attempts by those who went awry to cover up their misdeeds without decent investigation over the killings will never escape the laws of natural justice and God’s retribution.

“Ndigbo is inquisitive in unraveling the circumstances and mystery surrounding the unfortunate killing of seven wedding guests as confirmed by the Otulu Community President General, as the identity of those killed has been identified by the community leader, Nnamdi Agbor, if the issues are not properly handled by Federal Government it might lead to the total breakdown of law and order in the southeast, this carnage should not be allowed to be swept under the carpet, as there were reckless endeavors to cover up the issues with the aid of security reports to confuse Nigerians.

“Ndigbo calls for a forensic investigation (led by the Federal Government) into the killings of the Otulu wedding guests from Oru East of Imo State and President Buhari’s intervention is expected to help in assuaging the bitterness of Ndigbo over the tragic incident.

“Ohanaeze calls for the disbandment of Ebubeagu security outfit Imo State chapter, as they have turned into a killer squad that had outlived its usefulness, instead of serving the purpose of which they were established as an intelligence gathering organization for the society, they have become a pro bandit and state-sponsored terror groups.

“Ndigbo has handed over the tragic incident and the Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State to Almighty God and Igbo deities, for prosecution and actions.

“We are committed to any lasting measures that the security agencies will employ to curb the insecurity challenges in the southeast, but it’s a sacrilege for anyone to use security reports to exonerate those responsible for the gruesome slayings of Otulu community’s wedding guests, whose identities are known, a time of reckoning is imminent, we call for calm in Oru East and West LGAs of Imo State and President Buhari’s intervention is what Ndigbo is looking forward to beholding,” Ohanaeze Ndigbo stated.

