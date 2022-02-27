“We Don’t Hear Enough About Happy Marriages,” Damilola Adegbite

Damilola Adegbite is trying to change the scene where folks only hear about marriages when it crashes and burns.

Th actress and mother of one noted that we don’t hear enough about happy marriages that survive the test of time and continue to thrive.

Adegbite shared an experience she had with a couple that had been married for nine years disclosing that the duo still acted like newlyweds, unable to keep their eyes and hands off each other. She added that it was so lovely to watch that she wanted to join them in the union..

She therefore asked her fans who have been happily married for 5 years or more or those who know couples who have been happily married; emphasis on the “happily,” to share their stories.

