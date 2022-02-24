We Can’t Stop Laughing Over Bimbo Ademoye’s Reaction to a Horse

Bimbo Ademoye is no fan of animals larger than herself and made quite the scene on th set of Kunle Afolayan’s new film, ‘Anikulapo.’

The actress shared a video of a little drama that went down behind the scene while production was trying to get a shot of her and a horse.

Bimbo was beyond terrified of the animal who in fact did nothing to inspire such fear as it was the epitome of calm a d composure.

When asked to hold the leather rope around the horse, the actress screamed, noting that the animal had moved and somewhat touched her body as she begged the man in charge not to let go or leave her by herself with the horse.

Thankfully, she was able to calm down enough for production to get it’s desired shot so in the end, it was all worth it.

