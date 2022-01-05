‘We are ready for AFCON’ – Taiwo Awoniyi boasts

In-form Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi has assured Nigerian fans of his readiness to help Nigeria win the AFCON 2021 holding this month in Cameroon.

Awoniyi, who has seven goals in nine appearance so far this season, said yesterday evening that the team is excited and the spirit is high in camp to go and conquer Africa once again.

“We are all exited and determined with all our focus on the target to conquer Africa once again.”

The Kwara State-born striker also assured his fans back home and abroad to keep faith in the squad as everyone in the team will give 130% to make sure Nigeria emerges victorious in Cameroon.

“We are ready for AFCON and we will give our all to make the fans happy back home and abroad.”

Yesterday evening on Tuesday night the Federal Government hosted the Super Eagles players and Coaching Crew at the Hilton Hotel in Abuja just wish the team well and give them the maximum support expected from the government.

The Eagles will train by 9am and will depart Nigeria tonight for Cameroon.

