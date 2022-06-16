‘We achieved our aims’ – Peseiro reflects on Eagles’ performance

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro is delighted with the team’s positive start to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The West African giants top Group A with six points from two games. The Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau occupy second position with four points, while Sierra Leone have one point. Sao Tome are bottom with zero point.

After labouring to a 2-1 home win against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone on matchday one, Peseiro’s charges annihilated Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 at the Adrar Stadium, Agadir on Monday.

The win was the biggest recorded in international football by the Super Eagles.

Peseiro praised his players for their impressive showing in the both games, even as he insisted that the team will get better under his tutelage.

“We achieved our goal of points won, grew as a group and conquered a historical record, always based on fundamental values: team spirit and mutual help.

“We made the Nigerian nation proud. We are focused on improving our work to achieve our goals,” the Portuguese wrote on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles will return to action in the qualifiers with a double-header against Guinea-Bissau in September.

