Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Waxing While Pregnant, Chrissy Teigen is Ready for the Pain

Celebrity

Chrissy Teigen sure seems like a woman with a high threshold for pain,  given her recent question on the timeline.

The heavily pregnant former Sports Illustrated model who is set to pop any day now is thinking of getting her privates ready for the arrival of her little one.

Chrissy posed a question via her Twitter account asking for the pain threshold of waxing while pregnant. She tweeted,

“I know it’s definitely more painful pregnant but is waxing down there while pregnant a litttttle bit worse or a lot a lot worse? I can do a little bit worse.”

