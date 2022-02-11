Wathoni Anyasi Admits to Being Pregnant After Fan Pointed it Out

It seems like a woman cannot ask any question regarding her body on social media without folks drawing conclusions as to the reason for her ask like it was the case for Wathoni Anyasi.

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate had posed a question on Twitter, asking if there was any correlation between your diet and your menstrual cycle.

The mum of one had tweeted,

“Does change of diet affect your menstrual cycle?

One individual had replied the tweet, concluding that Wathoni was pregnant. The talk show host then replied the tweet admitting it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...