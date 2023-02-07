WATCH: Zlatan Ibile and Enioluwa Play Hilarious Food Game

Zlatan Ibile and Enioluwa got in on the viral TikTok game and it was just hilarious.

The singer and the content creator went against each other in the game of getting a water bottle to stand straight after flipping it with the stake being a huge plate of jollof rice laden with fried turkey.

In the video posted by Zlatan, the singer who is obviously a pro at the game, beat Enioluwa hands down and was rewarded with several turns at the table, chomping down jollof rice and turkey while his opponent looked on hungrily.

Enioluwa however made sure to get his turn by cheating at the game. After seeing there was no way he would beat Zlatan, he carried the plate of food and gave his opponent the water bottle. See video below.

