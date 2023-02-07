Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

WATCH: Zlatan Ibile and Enioluwa Play Hilarious Food Game

Celebrity

Zlatan Ibile and Enioluwa got in on the viral  TikTok game and it was just hilarious.

The singer and the content creator went against each other in the game of getting a water bottle to stand straight after flipping it with the stake being a huge plate of jollof rice laden with fried turkey.

In the video posted by Zlatan, the singer who is obviously a pro at the game, beat Enioluwa hands down and was rewarded with several turns at the table, chomping down jollof rice and turkey while his opponent looked on hungrily.

Enioluwa however made sure to get his turn by cheating at the game. After seeing there was no way he would beat Zlatan, he carried the plate of food and gave his opponent the water bottle. See video below.

Latest

Politics

Obi leads new poll, Tinubu surges among silent voters

0
A new poll by Stears Nigeria has shown that...
Politics

Daylight Robbery: Machina reacts to Lawan’s Supreme Court victory

0
Nura Audu, a Deputy Campaign Coordinator and Yobe North...
Politics

Ortom, Deputy, Commissioners shun Atiku’s Benue rally

0
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, his deputy, Benson Abounu,...
News

FG awards Zinox Computers N85bn census contract

0
The Federal Government through the National Population Commission (NPC)...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Obi leads new poll, Tinubu surges among silent voters

0
A new poll by Stears Nigeria has shown that...
Politics

Daylight Robbery: Machina reacts to Lawan’s Supreme Court victory

0
Nura Audu, a Deputy Campaign Coordinator and Yobe North...
Politics

Ortom, Deputy, Commissioners shun Atiku’s Benue rally

0
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, his deputy, Benson Abounu,...
News

FG awards Zinox Computers N85bn census contract

0
The Federal Government through the National Population Commission (NPC)...
News

Man bags life sentence for raping 4-yr-old daughter

0
A high court in Delta state has sentenced one...
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Obi leads new poll, Tinubu surges among silent voters

Emmanuel Offor -
A new poll by Stears Nigeria has shown that the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is at 41% lead ahead of the...
Read more

Daylight Robbery: Machina reacts to Lawan’s Supreme Court victory

Emmanuel Offor -
Nura Audu, a Deputy Campaign Coordinator and Yobe North Zonal Social Media for Bashir Machina campaign team has described the Supreme Court judgement which...
Read more

Ortom, Deputy, Commissioners shun Atiku’s Benue rally

Emmanuel Offor -
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, his deputy, Benson Abounu, commissioners, aides and the 22 local government chairmen of the state were absent at the...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: