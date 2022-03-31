Thursday, March 31, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

WATCH: Yemi Alade Discusses Good Sex, Sexual Expectations and more with Angela Yee

Yemi Alade was a guest on Lip Service with Angela Yee and boy, did they go there.

The singer sat down with the host of the sex and relationship podcast as well as co-host, Stephanie Santiago and Gigi Maguire to discuss all things sex.

Speaking frankly, Yemi Alade noted that there are some men who have rather impressive sizes but lack skill whole there are others whose sizes are great but know how to work with what they have.

She went on to note that if a man isn’t doing it right, she would have that conversation with him which made the hosts tease her to act out how the conversation would go.

Watch excerpt of the interview below.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

