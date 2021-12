Vee Adeyele and Laycon have dropped the visuals of their collaborative effort, “Enter My Head.”

The song which is off Vee’s EP, Young and Restless has garnered over 200,000 views on YouTube since the video dropped on Friday, December 3.

It had a generally chill and laid back vibe with Laycon and Vee showing off their amazing chemistry which began back in the Big Brother Naija house.

Enjoy the video below.

