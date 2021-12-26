WATCH: Timi Dakolo Lists His Least Favourite Things About Being A Father

Timi Dakolo was a guest of Pulse TV and answered questions about his life and music.

The singer and father of three played the game, “Song by Association” during his interview and also shared some of his least favourite things about being a dad.

Timi Dakolo mentioned that first off, his children spend his mother without a backward glance and think he can buy afford to buy anything in the world is one of his least favourite things.

He also mentioned that he has become an expert negotiator, settling conflict amongst his children and as well as other things.

Watch Interview below.

