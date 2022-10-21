Watch: Timi Dakolo Holds Singing Audition for His Children

Timi Dakolo is checking to see which one of his kids has got it like him.

The father of 3 posted a fun and adorable clip of himself holding singing auditions for all of his three kids.

The singer had all three of his children cone up and take a stab at Sam Smith’s “I’m not the Only One” except hos youngest daughter, Zoe who opted for a different song.

Halle went first and she is sure her father’s daughter as she belted some very impressive notes. Alex was second, and it’s obvious he’s got it too. And if course, Zoe didn’t disappoint either.

Timi Dakolo revealed that he’d always secretly wished that one of his kids would be interested in music and from the look of things, all three seem to be which makes him a very excited and happy father.

