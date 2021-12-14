Watch the Tearful Moment Cute Abiola Reunited with His Mother

Abdulgafar Ahmad aka Cute Abiola has finally regained his freedom after weeks of detention by the Nigerian Navy.

The skit maker and comedian who also works with the military was arrested and detained following a skit he made where he dressed up in his military uniform.

Cute Abiola was released from custody on Monday, December 13 and shared the tearful reunion between himself and his mother via his Instagram stories.

He also posted photos following his release on Instagram and captioned them.

“You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it. ZEH! KALA! LEJU PA! MA RERIN (THANK YOU ALL).”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...