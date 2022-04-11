Watch the Moment T.I. Got Booed During Comedy Show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn

People weren’t pleased when rapper T.I. took the stage on April 9 at the April Fools Comedy Jam at the Barclays Center.

The event featured the likes Rip Micheals, Nick Cannon, HaHa Davis, Eddie Griffin, B. Simone, and included performances by Lil’ Kim, T.I., Moneybagg Yo, and music by DJ Envy.

When T.I. got on the stage not to perform but to do comedy, people began to boo him. Watch the embarassing moment:

Damn T.I. just got booed at his stand up comedy show in Brooklyn, NY 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/P8YVb3oyDg — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) April 10, 2022

