Thursday, March 17, 2022
WATCH: The Moment Obiano’s wife, Ebele, and Bianca Ojukwu Fought at Soludo’s Inauguration

Apparently, Bianca Ojukwu and Ebele Obiano got into a messy fight at Soludo’s swearing-in ceremony in Anambra State.

Initial reports claimed that Ebele noticed Bianca at the event, asked why she showed up after publicly saying she would never attend at APGA event, before Ebele allegedly slapped Bianca.

However, new reports have claimed otherwise: according to people who claimed to witness the fight, it was Bianca who slapped Ebele for that confrontation and pulled off her wig.

Whatever be the case, we wait for the official reporting from the Government of Anambra State.

See the videos taken of the fight:

