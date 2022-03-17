WATCH: The Moment Obiano’s wife, Ebele, and Bianca Ojukwu Fought at Soludo’s Inauguration

Apparently, Bianca Ojukwu and Ebele Obiano got into a messy fight at Soludo’s swearing-in ceremony in Anambra State.

Initial reports claimed that Ebele noticed Bianca at the event, asked why she showed up after publicly saying she would never attend at APGA event, before Ebele allegedly slapped Bianca.

However, new reports have claimed otherwise: according to people who claimed to witness the fight, it was Bianca who slapped Ebele for that confrontation and pulled off her wig.

Whatever be the case, we wait for the official reporting from the Government of Anambra State.

See the videos taken of the fight:

Obiano’s wife was greeting people when she got to see Ojukwu's wife, she asked her why she came to an APGA event after insulting the party on social media, Iyom stood up and give her a dirty slap while dragging her wig off her head pic.twitter.com/asoCDItCts — Ojukwuokey (@Ojukwuokey1) March 17, 2022

Aftermath. Even pulled her wig off. Notice how unbothered Obiano is. As if to say “When you’ve disgraced yourself, you will come and sit down” pic.twitter.com/wkk04Hm9z6 — Mo-Mo💙 (@Morris_Monye) March 17, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...