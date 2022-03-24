Watch the Moment Drake and LeBron James Surprise Canadian Mother With $100,000

Drake and LeBron James changed the life of a young mother in Canada.

The stars teamed up together to surprise a family with a gift of $100,000, and the moment was captured in an Instagram video filmed at Toronto’s Harbour 60 restaurant, where the rapper shot his 2011 “Headlines” video.

”Lot of memorable nights in this room in my life, for sure,” he tells the camera. “Speaking of memorable nights, I had an incredible night last night playing roulette on Stake.”

The video pans to a clip of him winning big on the Bitcoin gambling website. “So yeah, as you can see, I was clearly excited,” he continued. “Anytime I get blessed like that, I always think it’s good karma that needs to be transferred. So, I play for fun and I play in hopes that I can spread love always. So tonight, I’m doing a dinner with my brother [James] … We’re doing a Lobos dinner tonight.”

The rapper then adds that he and James invited a student-athlete named Michael, who plays basketball for the Royal Crown Academic School in Toronto. The teen was accompanied by his mom, whom Drake described as “one of the hardest-working women.”

“We’re gonna bless them tonight, so I’m looking forward to seeing their reaction,” he says.

The video then shows their meeting, during which Drake hands them stacks of $100,000.

Watch:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...