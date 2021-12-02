Watch Tems Stylishly Shove Wizkid Off During Their Performance at O2 Arena

It looked like Tems was having none of that touching and groping on stage during her performance with Wizkid at the O2 Arena.

The ‘Crazy tins’ crooner who featured on the biggest song of the year “Essence” had come on stage to perform the chart-topping song with Wizkid on the third and final day of the London leg of the ‘Made in Lagos’ tour.

During the performance, it seemed like Wizkid had gotten too excited as he danced rather suggestively and touched Tems such as is common with these kind of performances.

A clearly uncomfortable Tems made no effort to hide her displeasure and stylishly shrugged him off. Wizkid realised the situation and walked away just in time.

See the video of the moment it went down here.

