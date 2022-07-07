WATCH: Sony Pictures Entertainment Releases Official Trailer for Woman King Starring Viola Davis

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the first official trailer for its highly anticipated film, ‘Woman King.’

The film which stars Viola Davis, John Boyega, Jimmy Odukoya, This Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and a host of other actors, is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

The Woman King is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen.

Inspired by true events, the film follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for.

Story by Maria Bello, Screenplay by Dana Stevens and Gina Prince-Bythewood. It is produced by Cathy Schulman, Viola Davis, Julius Tennon and Maria Bello. Executive Producer is Peter McAleese

The film is set to hit theatres on September 16, 2022

