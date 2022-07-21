WATCH: Simi’s Daughter, Deja Shuts Her up During Singing Session

Deja Kosoko does not want to have to listen to her mother try to sing another melody for a while.

The daughter of singers Adekunle Gold and Simi, made efforts to get her mum to keep quiet after she wouldn’t quit singing.

In the clip which Simi put up on her Instagram, the ‘Duduke’ crooner was trying to get through a melody but Deja just couldn’t bear it anymore and interrupted her a few times to get her to stop.

Simi was however determined to see her song to the end and didn’t oblige her daughter’s request.

