Monday, May 30, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

WATCH: Simi Shares Adorable Video as She Celebrates Daughter’s 2nd Birthday

Simi and Adekunle Gold’s little girl, Adejare is a whole 2-year-old now.

The toddler whose conception gave us the hit single, “Duduke” is walking, talking and being an absolute delight to family and friends.

Proud mum, Simi posted a beyond adorable clip of her little girl at various times and shared on Instagram to celebrate Deja on her 2nd birthday.

She dedicated a lovely poem to her daughter, calling her her twin and a wonder and listing some of the reasons why she loves her mini-me.

Simi hailed Deja as her biggest, most precious, most wonderful gift and offered prayers for the little girl.

She also posted a video from Deja’s grandma’s birthday party which looked like a lot of fun. Both Deja and Simi’s mum are birthday mates.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

