Watch: See Sweet Moment Patoranking Surprised Tiwa Savage on Stage

Patoranking pulled a surprise on Tiwa Savage and it’s one of the most adorable things you’ll see on the internet.

The dancehall singer pulled up to the African Bad Girl’s performance during the 20th anniversary celebration of the Roaring Thunder Sound System.

While Savage was performing the hit single ‘Girlie O’ on which she collaborated with Patoranking, the latter came on stage, in a costume and began dancing with her.

Tiwa sos not immediately realise it was him as she just continued dancing until he was handed a microphone and got rid of some of the disguise.

Upon realisation, she wrapped her colleague in a warm embrace and they both went on to perform their hit single together.

