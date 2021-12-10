Watch: See Kanye West and Drake Backstage and Do the Walk at the Free Larry Hoover Show

Kanye West and Drake are ready to take the stage at the Free Larry Hoover Show on Thursday night at the L.A Memorial Coliseum.

Pumped and ready to go, a footage of the hip-hop greats talking backstage just before hitting the stage has made its way online.

The duo who so beefed for a long time before finally settling after Kanye invited Drake on stage a few weeks ago so went woh an iconic walk when they finally made their way from backstage to the centre stage for their performance.

Photos that made their way online on Thursday showed crew members hard at work building the giant spectacle that is the stage.

