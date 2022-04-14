WATCH: See Clip of JLo Announcing Her Engagement to Ben Affleck

Yes! Bennifer 2.0 has been fully activated 17 years later after Ben Affleck got on bended knees to ask JLo to marry him fir a second time.

The video of the announcement which the singer shared to with her closet fans through her newsletter is now out.

In the clip,a smiling JLo revealed that her fiancé came into the room and dropped a knee along with beautiful words she will never forget to propose to her.

She noted that he proposed with a green diamond which is her favourite and lucky colour.

Watch the sweet clip below.

