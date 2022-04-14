Thursday, April 14, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

WATCH: See Clip of JLo Announcing Her Engagement to Ben Affleck

Yes! Bennifer 2.0 has been fully activated 17 years later after Ben Affleck got on bended knees to ask JLo to marry him fir a second time.

The video of the announcement which the singer shared to with her closet fans through her newsletter is now out.

In the clip,a smiling JLo revealed that her fiancé came into the room and dropped a knee along with beautiful words she will never forget to propose to her.

She noted that he proposed with a green diamond which is her favourite and lucky colour.

Watch the sweet clip below.

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: