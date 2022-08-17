WATCH: See Behind the Scene Hardcore Training for The Woman King

The Woman King has shared some very interesting behind-the-scene moments of what went down with cast members of the film.

The movie which is set to premiere in theatres come September 16, shared a video of the intense workouts and training cast members had to undergo.

The official Instagram page of the film posted a compilation video of the trainings and interview with cast members like Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Thuso Mbedu and others, while on set. They shared their experiences with the rigorous training process of getting their bodies right for the film.

Training included 2 hours of martial arts for several months, sword play, sprinting, weights and many more.

