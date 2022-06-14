WATCH: Rapper Lynxxx Makes Heart Melt with Cute Video

Lynxxx is undoubtedly one of the most eligible bachelor’s in the entertainment industry and sure made a number of ladies swoon with his new post on social media.

The rapper and businessman shared an adorable clip of himself on ‘Uncle’ duties with his niece and nephews during the birthday party of one of them.

The handsome Lynxxx was not a tad uncomfortable to be left alone with three little humans and even seemed like his group was having loads of fun with him on deck as babysitter.

He captioned the cute clip, “Family First” and we can say that he just raised his husband eligibility by soen percentages.

