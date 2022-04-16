Watch Rapper Lil Durk’s Reaction When a Woman Peed on Herself at His Show

Lil Durk was briefly stunned speechless when a woman began to pee on herself at his 7220 Tour stop in Phoenix, Arizona.

From the clip, someone draws the rapper’s attention that a woman had relieved herself in the crowd. Initially, he thought someone had passed out, because fans were trying to get his attention.

“Somebody passed out?” Durk asked. “Huh? She pissed? She peed? What the fuck? I heard everything, but I ain’t never heard that shit, man. I don’t know what to do in this situation.”

He then asked why she did it.

“It depends on what type of pee it is,” he continued. “Did you piss ‘cause you seen us up here, or did you pee on some nasty shit? So ain’t nobody passed out or fighting, she peed? Just go to the back and clean yourself, that’s all. … Go clean yourself, Ma, it’s alright.”

