WATCH: Rapper Ill Bliss Gets Personal with Chude Jidenowo, Reveals Intimate Details of Career, Family

Ill Bliss was a guest on Chude Jidenowo’s “With Chude” podcast abs he didn’t hold anything back.

The famed rapper who has remained consistent on the music scene despite several years in the business, shared intimate details about his career, marriage and more.

From excerpts of his sit-down with Chude, Ill Bliss who made his Nollywood debut with Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King of Boys’ where he played Odogwu Malay, delved into his career as a rapper.

He revealed that when he stated rap, he was already a banker and was steadily climbing the professional ladder. He would leave his office to go for interviews at radio stations and would have to change at the station from his work clothes to Hiphop gear.

He also shared about moving to London where he ended up staying for 2 years as opposed to 2 months, and having to keep 4 jobs including one as an industrial cleaner at a coffee shop, and another as a janitor at a special needs school to keep body and soul together.

Ill Bliss also spoke on the importance of marrying your best friend as he shared the waiting story of himself and his wife. He stated that they got married in 2009 but had to wait for 8yeas before welcoming their first child.

He added that though it was a really long wait, they were not panicky about the delay in birthing children.

