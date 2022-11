A heartwarming video has surfaced showing the moment Post Malone married two of his fans by officiating their wedding onstage at his show.

From the video shared by TMZ, the couple is seen hopping onstage to start the ceremony at Post’s show in Seattle on Saturday. The stand facing each other, as the rapper performed his duties as officiant.

Post added his own unique twist; after the coupled exchanged “I do’s” and kissed, he proclaimed them married “in the eyes of space.”

Watch the moment:

