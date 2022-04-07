Watch Nicki Minaj’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ With James Corden

Nicki Minaj joined James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, and this comes days after the rapper shared a teaser showing the moment she and Corden performed her 2014 hit “Anaconda.”

The show was paused two years ago because of the pandemic. Now it is back.

Speaking about it in the New York Post, Corden said:

“It’s felt over the past year — very, very slowly, in one sense or another — like we started to get our show back. But this was, this is obviously a big part of our show — this segment. The entire pandemic … there [were] so many things that we couldn’t do, and I think that’s true of every show. But for us, our show is very much about getting out there, whether that’s running out into the street and doing musicals in a crosswalk or big taped bits or having all the guests together on a couch at the same time.”

Watch the karaoke with Nicki Minaj:

