Netflix has released the trailer for the highly anticipated remake of the popular 90s film, Glamour Girls.

The movie which is from teh stables of Play Network Studios headed by Charles Okpaleke features a stellar cast of Nollywood’s brightest star.

The film which is set to drop on Netflix soon stars Nse Ikpe-Etim, Sharon Ooja, Toke Makinwa, Joselyn Dumas, Taymesan Emmanuel and a host of others.

Watch the trailer below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...