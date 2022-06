Netflix has dropped its trailer to the highly anticipated film, Glamour Girls.

The movie which is a remake of the 1994 movie, was made for the giant streaming app in conjunction with Charles Okpaleke’s Play Network Studios.

The film which is set to drop on June 24 features a stellar cast including; Nse Ikpe-Etim, Joselyn Dumas, Sharon Ooja, Toke Makinwa, Taymesan Emmanuel and others.

Watch the trailer below.

