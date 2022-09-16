Watch Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston in the First Trailer for ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

Sony Pictures has now revealed the first trailer for the long-awaited Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

The project stars Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, and from the trailer, she gives viewers a look at Houston’s rise to become one of America’s most popular vocalists. Described by Sony as a “no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice,” the film recounts Houston’s story as a New Jersey choir singer who would go on to dominate the charts.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody is directed by Kasi Lemmons.

Check it out:

