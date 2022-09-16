Friday, September 16, 2022
ADANNE
Watch Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston in the First Trailer for ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

Sony Pictures has now revealed the first trailer for the long-awaited Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

The project stars Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, and from the trailer, she gives viewers a look at Houston’s rise to become one of America’s most popular vocalists. Described by Sony as a “no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice,” the film recounts Houston’s story as a New Jersey choir singer who would go on to dominate the charts.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody is directed by Kasi Lemmons.

Check it out:

