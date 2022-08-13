Watch moment Peter Obi was introduced at RCCG Redemption Camp

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, on Friday night, attended the ongoing convention at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG Camp for the first time.

The 70th Convention, which commenced earlier in the week, is taking place at The Redemption City, formerly known as Redemption Camp, in Mowe, Ogun State.

In a video currently trending on social media, Obi’s introduction at the church was greeted with loud cheers from participants of the event, which is tagged ‘Perfect Jubilee’.

This is coming barely two weeks after he received an usual standing ovation at the Dunamis International Gospel Center, Abuja.

Peter Obi’s recent visits to places of worship have been attracting criticisms, as his opponents see his move as a gimmick for political endorsements.

Watch video here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...