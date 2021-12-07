Watch: Matrix Resurrections Starring Keanu Reeves Drops New Trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures dropped a new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections on Monday, December 6.

The nearly three-minute long clip of the fourth film in the Matrix franchise features a lot kung fu, bullet time and iconic fight scenes.

“We can’t see it, but we’re all trapped in these weird, repeating loops,” says a voiceover at the top of the preview.

Audiences got a more in-depth look at the upcoming sequel, which features the return of franchise veterans Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith, as well as newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Christina Ricci.

The original director of the trilogy, Lana Wachowsk, also returns as the writer and director of Resurrections.

The clip shows footage from the previous three installments interspersed over the course of the preview, which also suggests that Groff and Abdul-Mateen are somehow alternate versions of Agent Smith and Morpheus, respectively.

Shots of Reeves’ Neo and Moss’ Trinity strapped inside machines hint that the two may be, once again, trapped inside the Matrix and unaware of it, while also finding themselves drawn to each other.

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22.

Watch the trailer below.

