WATCH: Kim Kardashian Apologises for Controversial Statement to Variety Magazine

Kim Kardashian has offered an apology for her controversial statement during an interview with Variety Magazine earlier this month

The reality TV star addressed the backlash she has faced since making the statement while on Good Morning America.

Kim revealed that it was intended to be a blanket statement to every woman as she does appreciate the work women put in every day.

The mother of four revealed it was a soundbite taken out of context as her tone changed due to the question she was asked prior to that one.

Kardashian stated that she had been told that she became famous for being famous and then asked to offer advice to women on business which led her to speak in the tone she spoke in, stating that even a huge social media presence does not translate to overnight success if the person doesn’t do the work.

See her apology below.

