WATCH: JJC Skillz Shares Adorable Video of His Son Praying For Him

JJC Skillz and his beautiful wife, Funke Akindele Bello are definitely raising some prayer warriors on their home.

The singer and movie director shared a beyond adorable clip of one of his twin sons praying fervently for him and the rest of their family.

JJC Skillz who celebrated his birthday earlier in the week, thanked his baby boy for the “soul soothing prayer” and especially his wife for instilling”spiritual power” in their kids. He added a prayer of his own to the caption as he expressed how much he has missed everyone of them after being away for just one day.

