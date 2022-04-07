Thursday, April 7, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

WATCH: JJC Skillz Shares Adorable Video of His Son Praying For Him

JJC Skillz and his beautiful wife, Funke Akindele Bello are definitely raising some prayer warriors on their home.

The singer and movie director shared a beyond adorable clip of one of his twin sons praying fervently for him and the rest of their family.

JJC Skillz who celebrated his birthday earlier in the week, thanked his baby boy for the “soul soothing prayer” and especially his wife for instilling”spiritual power” in their kids. He added a prayer of his own to the caption as he expressed how much he has missed everyone of them after being away for just one day.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: