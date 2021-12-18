Watch: Hilarious Video of Little Girl Moving Out After Being Scolded

Saturday, December 18, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

A little girl has become a viral sensation after her mum put up a clip of her moving out after she was scolded.

The mother @tomaprecious, posted the hilarious clip via her TikTok account where the little girl had packed her bags and was leaving the house.

When someone tried.to stop her from leaving by holding on to one of her cute pink bags, she snatched it away with the warning; “Leave my bag ”

In her hurry to leave, the little girl did not bother with any form of footwear as she exited her house while the adults begged her not to go.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

