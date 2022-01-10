Watch Hilarious Clip of Tobi Bakre Measuring His Wife’s Pregnancy Nose

We all know that pregnancy does quite the number on a woman’s body but that didn’t stop Tobi Bakre from making jest of his wife.

The actor and media personality shared a hilarious video on his Instagram page that has many is us crying, #JusticeforAnusNose.

In the throwback clip from when Anu was still pregnant with their son, Malik whom they welcomed on December 30, Tobi Bakre got a tape to measure the size of Anu’s nose which had expectedly increased in size with pregnancy.

The take measured he nose to a 3.3 inches in width which the former reality TV star did not fail to exclaim about.

Seeking respite, Anu asked that his own nose be measured too as she was sure it would come up to the same size but alas, she was sorely disappointed when it measured just a little over 2 inches.

Watch the hilarious clip below.

