WATCH: Here’s Another Sweet Video from Mr Eazi’s Proposal to Temi Otedola

The internet sphere could not get enough of the sweet proposal that went down between Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola on Sunday, April 10.

The pair who have been dating for a number of years after being introduced by Temi’s sister, DJ Cuppy, took their relationship to the next level with Mr Eazi dropping down on one knee and asking that age-long question, “will you marry me?”

Though Temi made the announcement together with her fiancé via her Instagram on Sunday, the clip shared was one without sound so folks couldn’t get all the feels and thrills that went down.

However, we have a new video that captured the emotion of the romantic oceanfront proposal. See it below.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...