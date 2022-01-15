Watch: Fun Dance Video of Nollywood Stars Choreographing El Dee’s Song

Dakore Egbuson Akande threw it all the way back to old Nollywood with a new video she shared on her Instagram page.

The actress shared a throwback clip of many stars from the set of the blockbuster film, Games Men Play.

The film which features an A-list cast list such as Kate Henshaw, Jim Iyke, Chinedu Ikedieze, Jim Iyke, Ramsey Noauh, Dakore Egbuson, Monalisa Chinda and others was a collaboration between Emem Isong and Remmy Jees Production and was shot in Asaba between 2005/2006

The choreography routine by the stars of the film to El Dee the Dons’ hit, Bo si Gbanagba looked like a lot of fun as it stirred nostalgia in us.

