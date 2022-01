FKA twigs has released the music video for her Caprisongs track “Meta Angel.”

This video was directed by Aidan Zamiri and filmed in London, and features twigs as she wield a compound bow and shoots an arrow through her heart.

This comes one week after she dropped Caprisongs – the 17-track mixtape which includes guest appearances like the Weeknd, Jorja Smith, Daniel Caesar, Shygirl, Rema, Pa Salieu, and others.

Watch her video:

