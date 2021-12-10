WATCH: Falz Droos Video of ‘OGA’ Featuring Bontle Smith, Sayfar

Folarin Falana aka Falz has dropped the visuals to his latest single, “Oga, featuring Bontle Smith and Sayfar.

The video of the very entertaining song, an Ampiano sound which has been charting across the country , dropped on Thursday, December 9.

The clip which was directed by Unlimited LA was set against the backdrop of a shady club with a number of underhanded activities going on.

With its catchy tune, accompanying dance steps and laid out vibe, the ‘Oga’ video is set to make its way to request shows in the coming days. Watch video below.

