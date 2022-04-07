WATCH: EbonyLife’s Blood Sisters Set to Drop on Netflix in May

The trailer for the latest film in EbonyLife’s multi-slate deal with Netflix, Blood Sisters is here.

The Mo Abudu owned studio released the trailer of the film set to premiere on the giant streaming app May 5 on various social media platforms on Thursday, April 7.

The movie features a stellar cast of Nollywood’s best like Kate Henshaw, Keppy Ekpeyong, Gabriel Afolayan, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kehinde Bankole, Ini Dima-Okojie, Nancy Isime and others.

This comes months after the overwhelming criticism of against EbonyLife’s Big Daddy 2 which made movie lovers take to social media to vent their frustration.

It is believed that Blood Sisters will redeem the image of EbonyLife’s film and restore the confidence of Nigerians in Mo Abudu’s film ventures. Watch the trailer below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...