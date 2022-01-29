Saturday, January 29, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Watch: Drake’s Son, Adonis Graham Flawlessly Switches Between English and French

Drake has a bi-lingual 4-year-old genius on his hands in the person of his son, Adonis Graham.

The multiple award winning singer and father of one shared a cute video of himself deep in conversation with his son.

Midway through the conversation which was centred around Drake asking if Adonis will be bigger than him when he grows up, the little man switched both the language and conversation on his old man.

Adonis went from English to French after asking his dad if he could switch to French and proceeded to say that when one grows up and dies, one returns back to the universe/space.

He was patient enough to translate what he meant to say to his father, though he did it in the words of an absolutely adorable and genius 4-year-old.

