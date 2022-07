Drake might just have unlocked that one song that will take over the summer of 2022 with his latest move.

The rapper got together with ace boy bad group, Backstreet Boys for the collaboration of a lifetime.

A snippet of the video showing Drake on stage with the group, performing the hot track, ‘I Want it That Way,’ has hit the internet and folks cannot get enough.

Watch the snippet below.

